Kansas City Monarchs hold championship ring ceremony ahead of home opener

Posted at 7:25 PM, May 13, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before hitting the diamond on Friday night, the Kansas City Monarchs held a championship ring ceremony to celebrate the team's 2021 American Association title.

Last September, the Monarchs swept the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks to win their third American Association title.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro League's Baseball Museum, led the ceremony Friday night.

The Monarchs face the Sioux City Explorers in their home opener at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

