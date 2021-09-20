Kansas City Monarchs look to win 3rd American Association title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs hope to clinch their third American Association title against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks on Monday night.

Going into Monday night's game, the Monarchs are up 2-0 in a five game series against the Redhawks.

The Monarchs have posted an overall record of 69-31 and are on a four game win streak and have won nine of their last 10 games.

In January, the Kansas City T-Bones were re-branded to the Monarchs and in May the club hit the diamond as the Monarchs for the first time in 56 years.

The game Monday night is slated to start at 8 p.m. at the Field of Legends in Kansas City, Kansas.