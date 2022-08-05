Kansas City Monarch's to host Rock & Rumble Fight Night on Aug. 27

KANSAS CITY, Ks — Kansas City Monarch, in conjunction with Maxfun Live, announced on Friday the Monarch's Legends Field will host a Rock & Rumble Fight Night on Aug. 27.

The fight card will feature 10 professional bouts, spanning five different combat sports: MMA, boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and four first-ever sanctioned bare knuckle fights in Kansas City according to the press release

“We are committed to creating a world class experience for our fans year-round on and off the field and we could not be more excited to host this thrilling night of competition and fun on the 27th” Mark Mckee, the CEO of Maxfun Live and the Kansas City Monarchs.

“Legends Field has proven to be an amazing venue for these types of events. The Department of Commerce and the Athletic Commission are proud to partner with the Monarchs and our local promoters to help make this a great event.”said Adam Roorbach, Executive Director of Kansas Sports Tourism.

Steven St. John of Sports Radio 810 WHB will serve as emcee and ring announcer. There will be a Hand Rolled Cigar & Bourbon Bar and exotic car show. in addition to the fights. Kansas City rock band Perpetual Change will perform in concert prior to the fights.

Tickets began on sale Friday and can be purchased online at www.rockandrumblefightnight.com or in person at the Legends Field Box Office. General Admission tickets start at $40.

