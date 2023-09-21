Kansas City Monarchs walk-off against Chicago Dogs to win 3rd American Association title in 5 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Monarchs clinched the club's third American Association title in five years in walk-off fashion Wednesday night at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City edged the Chicago Dogs 7-6.

The Monarchs scored first in the second inning second via an RBI double from outfielder Jacob Robson.

They added two more runs to go up 3-0 at the end of second inning.

The Dogs responded in the third inning with a run of their own to make it 3-1.

Kansas City tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the third to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

However, in the top of the sixth inning, the Dogs added two more runs to cut the game to three.

In the top of seventh, the Dogs added two more to make it 6-5 headed into the later innings.

The Dogs added another run in the eight inning to tie the game at six.

Kansas City threatened to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, but stranded two runners.

In the ninth inning, Brian O'Grady hit a go-ahead single to clinch the win for the Monarchs.

