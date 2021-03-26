Kansas City Monarchs will return to field with fans at 50% capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs will return to the field with stands at 50% of fan capacity, the club announced Friday.

The club said it worked with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and state officials on safety protocols for opening day at Legends Field on May 18.

Fans attending will be socially distanced in pods, and face coverings will also be required.

As the season progresses, the club anticipates it will allow more fans at games.