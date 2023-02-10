Kansas City musician dreams of performing at clean energy-powered Super Bowl halftime show

PHOENIX — The number 57 is everywhere in Phoenix as the city — technically nearby Glendale, Arizona — prepares to host Super Bowl LVII this Sunday.

But AY Young is focused on the number 17. Specifically, the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals .

The Kansas City musician is working on an album titled "Project 17." Each song on the album will highlight a different goal.

The goals cover objectives like ending poverty and hunger as well as protecting the oceans and promoting gender equality.

“I use music as a way to power impact. That’s why I’m in Phoenix," Young said. "Yes, the Super Bowl is here, but I’m also doing some music sessions."

Since the United Nations named him one of its 17 Young Leaders in 2020 , momentum on his album has snowballed. Stars like Tech N9ne, Ellie Goulding and others have expressed interest in collaborating.

“I just met with Peter Gabriel in London,” Young said. “He’s a legend from a band called Genesis and wants to be on the project. I met Ellie Goulding at COP26 (a United Nations climate action conference). She wants to be on Goal 14 which is the ocean, taking care of our oceans. I’m having fun doing this music for impact.”

Young is well-known for creating Battery Tour , a concert series powered by renewable energy stored in batteries. He hopes one day to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show using clean energy to power the concert.

"I’m scoping out the Super Bowl because it’s time we had a halftime show or something powered by the Battery Tour and clean energy,” he said.

Of course, Young is a Chiefs fan and will be rooting for his hometown team this Sunday.