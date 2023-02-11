Kansas City native now leads an outpost of Chiefs Kingdom in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Hotchy Kiene grew up in the Brookside neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri.

He recalls riding his bike to Topsy's and of course growing up as a Chiefs fan in KCMO.

Now, he's the leader of Chiefs Kingdom in Arizona and is know as the "Arizona Chiefs Rally Leader."

"I want everybody to feel that energy and excitement," Kiene said referring to rallying other fans.

Kiene is a DJ and emcee and has built a Chiefs community in Arizona that has members from all over the country.

Part of his recruitment came during a Chiefs against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kiene made his way through State Farm Stadium looking for fans in Chiefs gear.

"He and I walked the stadium the whole game looking for every person in chiefs gear and said 'Hey, check out our Facebook group," Kiene recalled.

Now, his group of Chiefs fans has spread to over 2,600 people.

"To give them a place to come and feel like they are home, that's why I do this," he said.

—