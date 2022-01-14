Watch
Kansas City, Pittsburgh mayors place wager on playoff game

Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) makes a catch and is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 08:59:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's the battle of the barbecue for this Sunday's playoff game.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of playoffs at home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

To make things interesting, the mayors of the two cities have placed a bet on the game.

If the Chiefs win, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey will wear a Chiefs jersey and send Showcase BBQ to 50 frontline workers in Kansas City.

If the Steelers win, Mayor Quinton Lucas will wear a Steelers jersey and send Joe's KC to frontline workers in Pittsburgh.

We all know which frontline workers would get the better end of the bargain because Kansas City has the best barbecue, but we do hope it's our frontline workers enjoying the treat.

