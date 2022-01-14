Kansas City, Pittsburgh mayors place wager on playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's the battle of the barbecue for this Sunday's playoff game.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of playoffs at home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

To make things interesting, the mayors of the two cities have placed a bet on the game.

If the Chiefs win, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey will wear a Chiefs jersey and send Showcase BBQ to 50 frontline workers in Kansas City.

Good morning Mayor Gainey and the people of Pittsburgh! I’m already getting your Chiefs jersey ready. Although we got this, at 930 our time from @joeskc we’ll share some of the KC BBQ we have as a wager for y’all. https://t.co/tIgSHZvzbY — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 14, 2022

If the Steelers win, Mayor Quinton Lucas will wear a Steelers jersey and send Joe's KC to frontline workers in Pittsburgh.

We all know which frontline workers would get the better end of the bargain because Kansas City has the best barbecue, but we do hope it's our frontline workers enjoying the treat.