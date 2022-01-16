Kansas City, Pittsburgh's stability mirror each other from top-down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and Steelers are the #2 and #7 seeds, respectively, on the AFC side of this year's NFL Playoffs.

But, all-time, they're two of the best franchises in the NFL.

"These are two phenomenal organizations that have a great history in this league," said Kansas City head coach Andy Reid.

Sure enough, the Steelers have been around since 1933. The Chiefs were founded as the Dallas Texans back in 1960.

"They been around a long time, before you and I were around. Well, I guess, I was around," Reid joked to KSHB 41 Sports. "I was just a little bit younger when the Chiefs came about."

Reid was born in 1958.

But when it comes to stability, it's hard to top the Chiefs and Steelers.

Both franchises have had one family own them for their existence — the Rooneys in Pittsburgh and the Hunts in Kansas City.

"I know the ownership is relatively close, too," Reid said. "They've been doing it a long time together in this league."

The stability goes deeper than that.

Reid is the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL, with 14 seasons in Philadelphia and nine so far in Kansas City. Only Bill Belichick has coached longer among current head coaches.

Mike Tomlin is third on that list. He's spent his entire 17 seasons with the Steelers. Amazingly, Pittsburgh has had only three head coaches in the last 53 years.

"Having a good, stable organization, having the front office being solid and on the same page," Reid said. "And having good players."

Of course, the Chiefs and Steelers have those, too.

Ben Roethlisberger has been the Steelers' starting quarterback since 2004.

The Chiefs are making the same plans with Patrick Mahomes, signing him through 2031.

"You can't really do one without the other," Reid said.

It's worked. The Steelers are tied with the most Super Bowl wins with six.

The Chiefs' march toward a third-straight Super Bowl starts Sunday.

