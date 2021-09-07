Kansas City prepares for annual Chiefs Kingdom Red Friday tradition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom finally gets its time back in the spotlight this week as the city and team prepare for the regular season opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

As in years past, the team will be active throughout the community to get fans ready for the game and season.

On Friday, Sept. 10, the Chiefs will continue their tradition of offering the Chiefs Kingdom flag at locations across the city.

Proceeds from the sale of the flags - the team is asking for a $5 minimum donation - will go toward Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, the Ozarks and Northeast Kansas.

Fans can pick up the eighth edition of the flag at more than 135 Kansas City, St. Joseph and Topeka-area McDonald’s restaurants. The flags are also available at Kansas City-area and Springfield-area Hy-Vee locations and select street corners.

The team has more information, including a map of street corners, available on its website .

“Red Friday continues to be one of the most unique events on the calendar and serves as a way for the team to join with members of Chiefs Kingdom around the world to positively impact our community,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a release. “After last year’s record-breaking sales effort, we’re excited to kick off the 2021 season by returning to a more familiar Red Friday celebration as we raise money to support the work Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City does for local families.”

The Chiefs kickoff the regular season at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, agains the Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.