Kansas City restaurants enjoy a financial boost during the Kansas City Chiefs postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is hungry for another playoff victory this weekend, and no matter the team, fans are hungry for a taste of Kansas City, too.

"It’s been a huge boost, it’s been great, we have Bills fans, Steelers fans, we’ve got Bengals fans coming in, and obviously Chiefs fans have come out in droves, it’s amazing to see all the red in here and everything, it’s just fantastic," Chris Fore, general manager of County Road Ice House in the Power & Light District, said.

That big boost to the bottom line is also felt down the road in Westport at the brand new Guy's Deli, where they're reaping the rewards of January football.

"It helps we’re in a bar, people can come to watch Chiefs game, and try the deli out. Obviously, this was Joe’s Pizza by the Slice forever, and now that we have new ownership, it’s a great new addition to Kansas City," chief marketing officer Tony Marin said.

A short trip north to the River Market is also delivering a financial windfall.

"Sundays have been a little bit busier with to-go takeouts until game time," il Lazzarone owner Josh Young said.

Their pizza oven is fired up more than usual for fired up fans, and they’re used to it by now.

"Oh it’s been awesome, for the last couple years right?" Young said. "We’ve handled this the last few years, we’ve had success with the Streetcar in front of us and with the Chiefs doing well, it helps out a lot."

Sandwiches, pizza, and barbecue - no matter what’s on the plate, it’s a victory off the field for Kansas City restaurants.

"The economic impact is huge," Fore said.

These businesses hope to have a huge weekend leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play at 2pm Sunday, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVI.