Kansas City Royals announce Alec Zumwalt as new hitting coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that Alec Zumwalt, senior director of player development and hitting performance, will step in as the new hitting coach. Previous hitting coach Terry Bradshaw is leaving the team.

Kemoni DeRenne will remain the assistant hitting coach and Mike Tosar will stay with the team as the special assignment hitting coach.

“Baseball is constantly shifting and we have to continue to self-evaluate to make sure we’re giving our players everything they need to be successful at the highest levels of baseball,” Royals General Manager JJ Picollo said in a statement. “Our results so far haven’t matched what we’re capable of, and we all share accountability in that. We look forward to Alec, Keoni and Mike helping us provide the best possible processes for our players.”

Zumwalt was hired in 2011 and is in his 12th season with the team. He has been in his current role for three seasons.

Bradshaw has been with the Royals organization since 2000, and has been the major league hitting coach since 2018.

“Terry is one of the finest men I’ve known in baseball,” Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore said in a statement. “The Royals are a better franchise with and because of men like Terry. We thank him and his family for all they’ve done for the Royals and for baseball.”

