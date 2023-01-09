Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kansas City Royals announce home game times for 2023 season

Kauffman Stadium
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dan Cohen / KSHB 41
Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals.
Kauffman Stadium
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 13:48:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It almost felt nice enough for a ballgame Monday in Kansas City.

But the calendar says we’re still a few months away from first pitch on March 30

That didn’t stop the Kansas City Royals from announcing home game times for the upcoming season.

In April, May and September, the team will host 16 weeknight games at Kauffman Stadium that will start at 6:40 p.m.

All 12 Friday night home games, as well as weekday home games during the months of June, July and August, will start at 7:10 p.m.

The club is set to open the season at home at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, against the Minnesota Twins.

A new wrinkle introduced for this season adjusts the balance of teams played, with each MLB club playing every other club at some point during the season.

The Royals will play three games against every other National League club. They’ll maintain recent history of playing four games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

More on the team’s 2023 schedule is available online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.