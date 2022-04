KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that the opening pitch of Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox will now take place at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday due to cold weather in the Chicago area.

The game at Huntington Bank Stadium was initially set to begin at 6:10 p.m.

Fans attending the rescheduled game do not need to exchange game passes or tickets, according to a release from MLB.

Parking lots will now open at at 11:10 a.m., while gates open at 12:10 p.m.