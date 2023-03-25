Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports KC announce television schedule for 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Bally Sports Kansas City announced the team's 2023 television schedule Saturday afternoon.

Of the team's 162-game season, 158 games will air on Bally Sports KC, while the remaining four games will be included with Major League Baseball's national television package.

Two of the four national package games will air on Apple TV+ — the Royals at Milwaukee on May 12 and at Baltimore on June 9.

The remaining two games will be on FOX — the Royals vs. the Dodgers on July 1 and against the Cardinals on Aug. 12.

The following games will air on both Bally Sports KC and FS1:



June 5 vs. Miami Marlins

June 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Aug. 28 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Opening day at Kauffman Stadium is set for 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. The Royals face the Minnesota Twins.