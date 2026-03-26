Kansas City Royals broadcast team to debut new tools to enhance viewing experience at home, in stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals broadcast team will debut two new tools during Monday’s home opener that aim to enhance the viewing experience at home and in the stadium.

Fourteen MLB.TV or Royals.TV teams have wire cams this season, including the Royals. However, what makes Kansas City stand out is that the Royals are one of two teams to have a wire cam and a drone. The other team to have both is the Milwaukee Brewers.

KSHB 41 Royals drone

Scott Lichtenauer, group director of branded content and innovation for the Royals, said the two cameras offer a “different way for fans to see the game that’s more engaging and more effective to show the action on the field.”

KSHB 41 Scott Lichtenauer

Lichtenauer explained the wire cam will show off the action and athleticism of the game, while the drone will provide beauty shots of Kauffman Stadium, crowds and tailgating.

KSHB 41 Royals wire cam

The drone will move about inside and outside the stadium at around 100 to 200 feet, but it will not hover over players or fans in the stands.

The Royals said the MLB took care of FAA clearance, and the operators are freelancers.

KSHB 41 Royals drone

According to Lichtenauer, the wire cam, which is controlled by two foot pedals, can reach up to 55 mph.

The biggest benefit of the wire cam is eliminating the need for two shots — one of the pitch and a following shot of the outfield. Instead, fans can see everything happen at once.

KSHB 41 Royals wire cam

KSHB 41 Royals wire cam

Lichtenauer said the players “love it” as well as the broadcast team, who work to “showcase this game as best as possible.”

He also noted fans in the stadium will benefit from the cameras with replay shots on Crown Vision, the Royals’ jumbotron.

The Royals shared a sample of drone footage captured during a demonstration Thursday morning. Watch below.

KC Royals drone demo

The new cameras will be in action at every home game, starting with Monday’s home opener against the Minnesota Twins at 3:10 p.m.

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