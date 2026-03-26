Royals announce broadcast, streaming options for 2026 regular season games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Royals prepare for the season opener Friday in Atlanta against the Braves and their home opener Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the club announced Thursday how fans can watch games on broadcast and streaming.

Earlier this year, the club announced a partnership with MLB to produce and distribute games this season after the club’s long-time broadcast partner, FanDuel/Bally’s, pulled out.

The team has set up a website where fans can see which channel games will be on their television market based on their video distributor, including DIRECTV, streaming, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, Charter/Spectrum, Fubo and more.

Fans within the nearly six-state map below will have the option to purchase a Royals.tv in-market streaming package with no blackouts for $99.99 per year.

Royals

Fans outside the six-state region can purchase Royals games through an MLB.tv subscription for $149.99 per year.

Both packages are subject to national exclusives.

The club previously announced the breakdown of national and local broadcasts for the upcoming season and two new members of the broadcast team — former Royal Eric Hosmer and Kansas City native Bridget Howard — for host and sideline reporter duties.



DIRECTV Channel 671-5 (satellite), 671 (streaming) and 1731 (U-verse)

Comcast/Xfinity Channel 1262

Cox Channels 78 (most areas), 52 (parts of Kansas & Nebraska) and 79 (Tulsa, Okla.)

Charter/Spectrum Channel 361 (most areas) and 305 (Kansas City, Lincoln DMAs)

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