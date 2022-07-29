Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez set to return to lineup Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Friday afternoon that catcher Salvador Perez had returned from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the injured list. He will bat third in the lineup as the designated hitter.

Infielder Emmanuel Rivera was optioned to Omaha to create Perez' roster spot. Perez began his rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Omaha Stormchasers while the team was taking on the Syracuse Mets. Perez went 4 for 8 during his three game stint with the Stormchasers.

The 32-year-old Perez hurt his left thumb on June 21st while the Royals were on a road trip against the Los Angeles Angels. Perez would have surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb on June 24th

The seven-time All-Star had previously missed nine games earlier in the season with a left thumb sprain.

Perez was hitting .211 this season with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. The Royals will take on the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. tonight.

