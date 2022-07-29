Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez set to return to lineup Friday night

Royals Angels Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 20, 2022. Andrew Benintendi also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Royals Angels Baseball
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 16:35:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Friday afternoon that catcher Salvador Perez had returned from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the injured list. He will bat third in the lineup as the designated hitter.

Infielder Emmanuel Rivera was optioned to Omaha to create Perez' roster spot. Perez began his rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Omaha Stormchasers while the team was taking on the Syracuse Mets. Perez went 4 for 8 during his three game stint with the Stormchasers.

The 32-year-old Perez hurt his left thumb on June 21st while the Royals were on a road trip against the Los Angeles Angels. Perez would have surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb on June 24th

The seven-time All-Star had previously missed nine games earlier in the season with a left thumb sprain.

Perez was hitting .211 this season with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. The Royals will take on the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. tonight.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock