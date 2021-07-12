Kansas City Royals draft Park Hill catcher in 3rd round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals did not overlook the young talent in the Kansas City metropolitan area in the 2021 MLB Draft.

With the 78th pick, the @Royals select Park Hill (MO) catcher Carter Jensen, No. 82 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



In the 3rd round, 78th overall pick, the Royals selected Park Hill High School catcher Carter Jensen.

"It was a surreal moment," Jensen told 41 Action News sports reporter Aaron Ladd. "It's was something that me and my family worked for for a very long time. To hear my name be called, it was awesome."

In his senior year, Carter had a .387 batting average and a .578 on-base percentage. He led the team with 34 walks, recorded 25 RBIs and a home run, making All-Conference first team.

Jensen bats left-handed and throws with his right hand.

Jensen said he and the Royals have worked out a deal, and he will not attend Louisiana State University.

"We ultimately made the decision that I was ready for pro-ball and we're going to make that decision and not going to look back," he said.

Playing for the hometown team means you get to to meet hometown heroes. Jensen is excited to meet Salvador Perez.

"Growing up, I was a catcher at a young age so Salvador Perez has always been my favorite player," Jensein said. "I try to model my game after him, try to do everything like him and so meeting him will be awesome for me."