Kansas City Royals grab LHP Bailey Falter from Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during a baseball game Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals continued to tweak their roster in the final hours before the MLB trade deadline Thursday.

Just before 5 p.m., the club announced it had acquired LHP Bailey Falter from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for left-hander Evan Sisk and infielder Callan Moss.

Earlier Thursday, the club traded C Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitchers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek.

Falter, 28, has started 22 games for the Pirates this season, posting a 3.73 ERA with 70 strikeouts over 113.1 innings pitched.

