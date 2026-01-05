Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro agrees to 3-year contract extension through 2029

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2029.

His deal includes a team option for 2030, the Royals announced Sunday.

Quatraro spoke with reporters Monday.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro talks contract extension

Quatraro replaced Mike Matheny after the 2022 season and has led the Royals to a 224-262 record in three years.

Kansas City improved from 56-106 during Quatraro’s first season to 86-76 in 2024, and the Royals then went 82-80 last year for their first consecutive winning seasons since 2013-15.

Quatraro finished second to Cleveland's Stephen Vogt in 2024 AL Manager of the Year voting.

