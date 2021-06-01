Kansas City Royals' Mondesi out of Tuesday's starting lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is not in Tuesday's starting lineup.

Manager Mike Matheny said Mondesi felt much better Tuesday morning than he did leaving Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mondesi left Monday's win over the Pirates at Kauffman Stadium with a left hamstring injury in the eighth inning. While fielding a tough ball, Mondesi made a solid throw to get the out at first base.

Nicky Lopez replaced Mondesi for the final inning.

Feeling a slight pull in his hamstring during the play and while jogging off the field, Mondesi is reportedly feeling much better, according to Matheny.

“A great bit of news to get first thing in the morning," he said.

Matheny didn’t provide a timetable for when Mondesi might return to the lineup.

The Royals have an off-day Wednesday followed by a four-game home series against the Minnesota Twins.

Last week, Mondesi returned from the injured list while on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays after missing nearly the first two months of the season. He had been dealing with an oblique strain.