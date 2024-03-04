Watch Now
Kansas City Royals mourn loss of former infielder U.L. Washington

Kansas City Royals short stop U.L. Washington reaches to make a late tag on Oakland A's Rickey Henderson (35) after taking a wide throw from Kansas City catcher John Wathan in the fifth inning of the divisional playoff game in Kansas City, Oct. 7, 1981. Henderson was safe at second on the steal. (AP Photo/Dave Herriman)
Posted at 12:07 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 13:07:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community is grieving the loss of former Kansas City Royals infielder U.L. Washington, who passed away over the weekend at age 70.

The Kansas City Royals mourned Washington — who helped the team secure a 1980 American League Championship victory — in a post on social media.

Washington often played shortstop for the Royals and was known to have his signature toothpick in his mouth.

Washington's former teammate, Royals Hall of Fame member George Brett, said that Washington died of cancer and that he is thankful for the time they had together.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, described Washington's passing as "a royal loss."

