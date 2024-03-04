Kansas City Royals mourn loss of former infielder U.L. Washington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community is grieving the loss of former Kansas City Royals infielder U.L. Washington, who passed away over the weekend at age 70.

The Kansas City Royals mourned Washington — who helped the team secure a 1980 American League Championship victory — in a post on social media.

We mourn the loss of Royals Baseball Academy graduate and 1980 American League Champion U. L. Washington and send our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/EAw2UFcirP — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 4, 2024

Washington often played shortstop for the Royals and was known to have his signature toothpick in his mouth.

Washington's former teammate, Royals Hall of Fame member George Brett, said that Washington died of cancer and that he is thankful for the time they had together.

So sorry to hear my friend my team mate UL washington has died of cancer he was a great player I will always be thankful of our time together with the royals — George Brett (@GeorgeHBrett) March 4, 2024

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, described Washington's passing as "a royal loss."