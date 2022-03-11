Kansas City Royals opening day rescheduled for April 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have announced that opening day at Kauffman Stadium has been rescheduled for April 7.

The Royals will face the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m.

Originally, the game was set for April 8.

Tickets that were for April 8 can and should be used for entry April 7. No further action is required.

However, tickets that were scheduled for April 4-7 are no longer valid. Fans have the option to receive a refund or credit to purchase tickets to any 2022 regular season home game.

With the return of baseball and the season opener in less than a month, players are to report to Surprise, Arizona, immediately for spring training.

“Royals baseball is back, and we are grateful to our fans for their passion and commitment. Together, we look forward to celebrating the game we all love on Opening Day at The K,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said in a release.