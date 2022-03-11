Watch
Kansas City Royals opening day rescheduled for April 7

Kauffman Stadium weather
KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 03: /KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 03: A general view as a World Series Championship flag is raised in left field prior to the opening day game between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets Kauffman Stadium on April 3, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Posted at 3:08 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 16:32:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have announced that opening day at Kauffman Stadium has been rescheduled for April 7.

The Royals will face the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m.

Originally, the game was set for April 8.

Tickets that were for April 8 can and should be used for entry April 7. No further action is required.

However, tickets that were scheduled for April 4-7 are no longer valid. Fans have the option to receive a refund or credit to purchase tickets to any 2022 regular season home game.

With the return of baseball and the season opener in less than a month, players are to report to Surprise, Arizona, immediately for spring training.

“Royals baseball is back, and we are grateful to our fans for their passion and commitment. Together, we look forward to celebrating the game we all love on Opening Day at The K,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said in a release.

A revised 2022 regular season schedule is to be “released to the public soon,” according to the Royals.

