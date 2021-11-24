Kansas City Royals pitcher Wade Davis announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals right-handed pitcher Wade Davis announced his retirement from Major League Baseball Wednesday.

The pitcher, who won a World Series championship with the Royals in 2015, has been a MLB pitcher for 13 years, according to a Royals press release. He pitched for the Royals from 2013-2016 and returned to the team for the 2021 season.

Davis, 36, also pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2009-2012, the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and the Colorado Rockies from 2018-2020.

In his first season with the Royals, Davis made 24 starts in 2013 and moved to full-time in the bullpen in 2014.

Davis appeared in 40 games for the Royals after returning to the team in 2021. He recorded 38 strikeouts, 19 walks and two saves.

“Wade will forever be remembered by our fans, his teammates and our organization as an elite competitor and a very classy person,” Dayton Moore, Royals president of baseball operations, said in the release. “He helped anchor one of the very best bullpens in Royals history, which was a major factor in our World Championship in 2015. I’m forever thankful for the way he represented our great city and for the committed husband he is to Katelyn and the special father he is to Sully and Ty.”

