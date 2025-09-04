Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City Royals place P Seth Lugo on injury list

Dodgers Royals Baseball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dodgers Royals Baseball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will have to continue their postseason push without one of their most consistent starters.

The club announced Thursday it placed starting pitcher Seth Lugo on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain.

Right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek was called up from Triple-A Omaha to fill Lugo’s spot on the roster.

The Royals are looking to turn things around Thursday night and salvage a game in their three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. First-pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

