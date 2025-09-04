Kansas City Royals place P Seth Lugo on injury list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will have to continue their postseason push without one of their most consistent starters.

The club announced Thursday it placed starting pitcher Seth Lugo on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain.

Right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek was called up from Triple-A Omaha to fill Lugo’s spot on the roster.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/ADKNSvbPMO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 4, 2025

The Royals are looking to turn things around Thursday night and salvage a game in their three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. First-pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

