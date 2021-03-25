Kansas City Royals, Price Chopper announce 'Paint it Blue' community initiative

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced a new Opening Day tradition on Thursday: "Paint it Blue."

The team is partnering with Price Chopper to encourage businesses, schools and entertainment districts to deck their establishments in Royal blue ahead of the April 1 season opener.

This includes "lighting fountains, towers, or buildings blue; encouraging students and employees to wear Royals attire; or decorating offices and neighborhoods."

“This will be a special season, so we knew now was the perfect time to introduce this campaign,” Royals' senior director of community investments and executive director of Royals Charities Amanda Grosdidier, said. “We are excited to welcome fans back to Kauffman Stadium, but we want fans all over the metro to celebrate Opening Day, too. That’s why I am thrilled about ‘Paint It Blue’ and what it will mean for our city.”

Price Chopper also will turn its stores blue and offer specials to customers for Royals fans preparing for the game.

The organizations are also encouraging people to use the #PaintKCBlue on social media.