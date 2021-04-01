Kansas City Royals release Opening Day lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals released its Opening Day lineup as the club prepares to take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon.

The Royals' second basemen Whit Merrifield will lead off for the club. Merrifield has been one of the most consistent players on the club hitting a .295 batting average in the past five seasons.

Batting second will be left fielder Andrew Benintendi, who the Royals acquired from the Boston Redsox in February .

Royals pitcher Brad Keller will take the bump.

The full lineup is:



2B Whit Merrifield

LF Andrew Benintendi

1B Carlos Santana

C Salvador Perez

DH Jorge Soler

3B Hunter Dozier

RF Kyle Isbel

CF Michael Taylor

SS Nicky Lopez

P Brad Keller

Nicky Lopez will now make the start after shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was placed on the team's injured list Wednesday.

The game against the Rangers will start at 3:10 p.m.

