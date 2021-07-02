Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez selected for All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will compete in his seventh All-Star Game.

MLB announced Thursday night that he will be the American League’s starting catcher for the sixth time.

Seventh selection. Sixth start.



Salvy is an All-Star once again!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/AZAh1hOPr3 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 2, 2021

The 91st All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver.

Perez’s previous All-Star game appearances were from 2013 to 2018.

The rest of the roster will be announced at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.