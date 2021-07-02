Watch
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez selected for All-Star Game

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 8:40 PM, Jul 01, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will compete in his seventh All-Star Game.

MLB announced Thursday night that he will be the American League’s starting catcher for the sixth time.

The 91st All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver.

Perez’s previous All-Star game appearances were from 2013 to 2018.

The rest of the roster will be announced at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

