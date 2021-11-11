Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez wins Silver Slugger award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s dream season continued Thursday as he picked up the fourth Silver Slugger award of his career.

Perez, who tied the team record in 2021 with 48 home runs, now owns more Silver Slugger awards than any other player in team history.

He previously won the ward in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Winners of the award are selected by a collection of managers and coaches across Major League Baseball.

His 48 homers in 2021 marked a career high. He also set a career high with 121 runs batted in.

His 2021 season also included a trip to the MLB All-Star game.

