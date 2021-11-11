Watch
Sports

Actions

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez wins Silver Slugger award

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tigers Royals Baseball Salvador Perez
Posted at 5:24 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 18:24:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s dream season continued Thursday as he picked up the fourth Silver Slugger award of his career.

Perez, who tied the team record in 2021 with 48 home runs, now owns more Silver Slugger awards than any other player in team history.

He previously won the ward in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Winners of the award are selected by a collection of managers and coaches across Major League Baseball.

His 48 homers in 2021 marked a career high. He also set a career high with 121 runs batted in.

His 2021 season also included a trip to the MLB All-Star game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage