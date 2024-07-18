Kansas City Royals set to open 2025 season at home against Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s still lots more to the Kansas City Royals’ 2024 season, but that didn’t prevent the club from announcing the first look at its 2025 regular season schedule.

The Royals are again set to open their regular season at home on Thursday, March 27, versus the Cleveland Guardians.

The club will wrap up the regular season with a three-game series on the road against the Athletics, which are designated by the three letters ATH on the schedule (the Athletics are set to play their home games in Sacramento, California, as the team builds a new home in Las Vegas).

Courtesy Kansas City Chiefs

The Royals' social media team got creative with the schedule release, offering a "Royal-ty free" video of the team's 2025 opponents.

Introducing our 2025 Schedule: Royalty-Free Edition. pic.twitter.com/9f2JCzCsbo — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 18, 2024

—