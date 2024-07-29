Kansas City Royals trade for right-hander Michael Lorenzen from Texas Rangers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals bolstered their pitching ranks Monday in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

The Royals acquired right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen, 32, in exchange for left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington.

The acquisition gives the Royals pitching staff some flexibility. After spending much of his early career in a relief role, Lorenzen has more recently seen success as a starter.

In 18 starts this season, Lorenzen has a 5-6 record with a 3.81 ERA in more than 101 innings pitched.

Lorenzen split time last season between the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies. In his second start last August with Philadelphia, Lorenzen threw a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals.

Pennington, 26, made 37 appearances this season for the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. He had a 6-3 record with a 2.26 ERA over nearly 60 innings pitched.

