Kansas City Sports Viewing Guide: Jan. 16-22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A very busy week is shaping up for Kansas City sports with some key matchups in both the pros and in the college ranks. Here's is a viewing guide to know where to watch all these games.

MONDAY: Jan. 16:

NHL Hockey: Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues: 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

ECHL Hockey: Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks: 7:05 p.m. on FloHockeyTV

TUESDAY: Jan. 17:

Men's Hoops: No. 2 Kansas at No. 13 Kansas State: 6 p.m. on ESPN

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18:

Men's college basketball: No. 25 Arkansas at Missouri: 8 p.m. on SEC Network

Men's college basketball: Missouri State at Drake: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Women's college basketball: West Virginia at No. 23 Kansas: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Women's college basketball: Kansas State at No. 18 Baylor: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

THURSDAY: Jan. 19:

NHL Hockey: Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues: 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

Men's college basketball: UMKC at North Dakota: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

FRIDAY: Jan. 20:

Women's Gymnastics: Missouri at LSU: 6 p.m. on SEC Network

SATURDAY, Jan. 21:

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: 3:30 p.m. on KSHB 41. Coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball: No.14 TCU at No. 2 Kansas Noon on CBS

Men's college basketball: Texas Tech at No. 13 Kansas State: 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Men's college basketball: UMKC at North Dakota State: 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Men's college basketball: No. 4 Alabama at Missouri: 5 p.m. on SEC Network

Men's college basketball: Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri State: 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Men's college basketball: Southern Illinois at Missouri State: 3 p.m. on ESPN3

Women's college basketball: TCU at Kansas State: 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Women's college basketball: No. 23 Kansas at No.15 Iowa State 5 p.m. on ESPN+

MASL indoor soccer: Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets: 6:05 p.m. on KMCI 38 The Spot

NHL Hockey: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues: 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder on FloHockey TV

SUNDAY, Jan. 22:

Women's college basketball: Tennessee at Missouri: 2 p.m. on SEC Network+