Kansas City Sports Viewing Guide Jan. 23-29: AFC Championship highlights week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Chiefs reaching their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game, it highlights another busy sports week in Kansas City. Here's a viewing guide for this week's matchups across Kansas City.

MONDAY, Jan. 23:

NCAA Basketball: No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 17 Baylor Bears: 8 p.m. on ESPN

TUESDAY, Jan. 24:

NHL Hockey: Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues: 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

NCAA Basketball: Mizzou Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels: 6 p.m. on SEC Network

NCAA Basketball: No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones: 8 p.m. on ESPNU

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25:

NCAA Women's Basketball: Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys: 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans: 7:05 p.m. on FloHockey TV

THURSDAY, Jan. 26:

NHL Hockey: St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes: 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

NCAA Women's Basketball: Mizzou Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs: 6 p.m. on ESPN+

FRIDAY, Jan. 27:

ECHL Hockey: Wheeling Nailers at Kansas City Mavericks: 7:05 p.m. on FloHockey TV

SATURDAY, Jan. 28:

NHL Hockey: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche: 2 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

NCAA Basketball: No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones at Missouri Tigers: 1 p.m. on ESPN2

NCAA Basketball: Florida Gators at No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats: 5 p.m. on ESPN2

NCAA Basketball: No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at Kentucky Wildcats: 7 p.m. on ESPN

ECHL Hockey: Wheeling Nailers at Kansas City Mavericks: 7:05 p.m. on FloHockey TV

SUNDAY, Jan. 29:

NFL Football: AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: 5:30 p.m. on CBS, pregame coverage on KSHB 41 at 4 p.m. and postgame coverage immediately after game.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks: 5 p.m. on ESPNU

NCAA Women's Basketball: Mizzou Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats: 2 p.m. on SEC Network