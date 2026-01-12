Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kansas City will part ways with Marvin Menzies after he finishes his 4th season with the Roos

Kansas City Creighton Basketball
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Kansas City head coach Marvin Menzies yells to his team as they play against Creighton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Kansas City Creighton Basketball
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marvin Menzies will not return to Kansas City after he concludes his fourth season as its men's basketball coach, the school said in a statement Monday, and a search for his replacement is already underway.

The Roos, who have never made the NCAA Tournament since transitioning to Division I in 1987, are just 4-14 this season. That brings their record under Menzies to 44-71 heading into their game at South Dakota on Thursday night.

The 64-year-old Menzies took New Mexico State to five NCAA tourneys before a three-year stint leading UNLV. He was hired by Kansas City before the 2022-23 season, and he went 16-16 in his second year. But the Roos are just just 17-34 over the past season-plus.

Menzies, who also has been an assistant at such places as USC and Louisville, is 290-230 as a Division I head coach.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us