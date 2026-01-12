Kansas City will part ways with Marvin Menzies after he finishes his 4th season with the Roos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marvin Menzies will not return to Kansas City after he concludes his fourth season as its men's basketball coach, the school said in a statement Monday, and a search for his replacement is already underway.

The Roos, who have never made the NCAA Tournament since transitioning to Division I in 1987, are just 4-14 this season. That brings their record under Menzies to 44-71 heading into their game at South Dakota on Thursday night.

The 64-year-old Menzies took New Mexico State to five NCAA tourneys before a three-year stint leading UNLV. He was hired by Kansas City before the 2022-23 season, and he went 16-16 in his second year. But the Roos are just just 17-34 over the past season-plus.

Menzies, who also has been an assistant at such places as USC and Louisville, is 290-230 as a Division I head coach.

