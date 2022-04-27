Watch
Sports

Actions

Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium
Jordan Betts
Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 17th.
Arrowhead Stadium
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 15:48:45-04

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas legislators are close to approving a measure authorizing sports betting.

They want to use most of the state’s revenues from it to go to efforts to lure professional football’s Kansas City, Missouri-based Chiefs to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area.

The Kansas Senate is expected to vote by Wednesday evening on a sports betting bill.

The House approved the measure earlier this month, so the Senate’s approval would send it to Gov. Laura Kelly.

The measure says 80% of the revenues from a 10% tax on bets would go to incentives for professional sports teams to come to Kansas. It could be about $5 million a year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!