Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas legislators are close to approving a measure authorizing sports betting.

They want to use most of the state’s revenues from it to go to efforts to lure professional football’s Kansas City, Missouri-based Chiefs to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area.

The Kansas Senate is expected to vote by Wednesday evening on a sports betting bill.

The House approved the measure earlier this month, so the Senate’s approval would send it to Gov. Laura Kelly.

The measure says 80% of the revenues from a 10% tax on bets would go to incentives for professional sports teams to come to Kansas. It could be about $5 million a year.