Kansas, Missouri football community pays respects to MSU football coach Mike Leach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the football community in Kansas and Missouri are paying their respects after Mississippi State announced Tuesday that football coach Mike Leach died after heart complications.

Lance Leipold, University of Kansas football head coach, said he sends his condolences to Leach's family and the Mississippi football program.

"Incredibly sad day for the entire college football community," Leipold posted on Twitter.

University of Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a Tweet that he is "heartbroken" by the passing of Leach.

"My prayers are for his family, and team during this time," Drinkwitz said. "A true giant in our game."

Former Mizzou football head coach Gary Pinkel called Leach "a unique personality" in a Tweet .

Pinkel, who faced Leach's dynamic Air Raid offense multiple times while he was head coach at Texas Tech University, praised him as "one of the more influential offensive minds in all of football in the modern era."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also honored Leach on social media.

Prayers to the Leach family!🙏🏽🙏🏽 True legend of the game! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 13, 2022

On Sunday, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who attended Mississippi State, posted prayers online shortly before retweeting support for Leach.

Jesus please🙏🏾🙏🏾😩 — Willie Gay Jr. (@WillieG___) December 12, 2022



Leach was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was also part of the Mississippi State football program. He showed support for Leach's family online.

Prayers for the Leach family! #HailstateForever — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) December 13, 2022

