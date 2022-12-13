Watch Now
Kansas, Missouri football community pays respects to MSU football coach Mike Leach

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - Texas Tech coach Mike Leach waits as a play is reviewed during the first quarter of their NCAA college football game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Sept. 19, 2009. Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was 61. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 13, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the football community in Kansas and Missouri are paying their respects after Mississippi State announced Tuesday that football coach Mike Leach died after heart complications.

Lance Leipold, University of Kansas football head coach, said he sends his condolences to Leach's family and the Mississippi football program.

"Incredibly sad day for the entire college football community," Leipold posted on Twitter.

University of Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a Tweet that he is "heartbroken" by the passing of Leach.

"My prayers are for his family, and team during this time," Drinkwitz said. "A true giant in our game."

Former Mizzou football head coach Gary Pinkel called Leach "a unique personality" in a Tweet.

Pinkel, who faced Leach's dynamic Air Raid offense multiple times while he was head coach at Texas Tech University, praised him as "one of the more influential offensive minds in all of football in the modern era."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also honored Leach on social media.

On Sunday, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who attended Mississippi State, posted prayers online shortly before retweeting support for Leach.


Leach was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was also part of the Mississippi State football program. He showed support for Leach's family online.

