Kansas Power & Light District to host block party on Super Bowl Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For fans looking for a place to watch Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Power & Light District has you covered.

The district announced a weekend full of fun leading up to the big game between the hometown Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, there will be Red Kingdom Rally at the district. Details will be available at later date on its website .

The next day, there will be an all-day party with specials, and other entertainment. Details will also be released at a later time.

Finally, on Super Bowl Sunday, the district will hold a massive Red Kingdom Block Party.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and admission costs $10. You must be over 18 to attend.

At the block party, there will be food trucks, DJs contests and other in-game entertainment.

Tickets to the event go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 on the Power & Light website .

