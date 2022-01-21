Watch
KC Chiefs announce Nelly will be halftime performer Sunday

Drum honoree will be former DE Neil Smith
<p>Nelly attends the 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014 at the Smoothie King Center on February 16, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana.</p>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that three-time Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly will be Sunday's halftime performer when the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills.

Another Grammy award winning performer, Judith Hill, will sing the national anthem, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department will present the colors.

The national anthem will be followed by a B-2 flyover from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base.

The parking lots at the stadium will open at 1 p.m., and gates will open at 3:30 p.m. The Ford Tailgate District in Lot M will open at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday's drum honoree will be former Chiefs defensive end Neil Smith.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

