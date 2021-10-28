KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confident the team can turn season around, starting Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs look to bring their 3-4 record up with a win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Every team's different, we're sitting here with what we've got and we've got to change it," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Reid has coached a lot of players on a number of teams. Some have been able to turn around their seasons, while others weren't. Looking at this uncharacteristic Chiefs team, Reid said he's confident they can flip the switch.

"It's a strong locker room, so we've got good coaches and good players and we just need to do it. I've done a lot of talking, and we haven't had the results that we need, so there's not a lot I can say that I haven't said and we just need to get it done," Reid said.

The Chiefs last met the Giants on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants prevailed 12-9 in over time.

The Giants have dominated the series, winning 11 of 14 meetings and five of the last six. The Chiefs have only had three wins over the Giants, all coming at home: 38-17 in 1983, 20-17 in overtime in 1995 and 31-7 in 2013.