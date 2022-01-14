KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thinks this is the year OC Eric Bieniemy ‘ends up’ as a head coach

KANSAS CITY, MO. — As the 2021 playoffs start this weekend around the NFL, the coaching carousel continues to revolve for many rebuilding teams.

Zooming with reporters ahead of his team’s Wild Card match up versus the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admits he’s hoping a team hits the jackpot with Eric Bieniemy this offseason.

“It disappoints me that somebody hasn't hired him,” Reid said. “Because he's so good.”

Bieniemy’s unit racked up 28.2 points per game and 396 yards per game in 2021, both top 5 in the league.

“I think this year he's gonna end up with one,” Reid added. “ I'm hoping that that takes place.”

The NFL Network reported that Bieniemy has been requested to interview for openings in Minnesota and Denver.

“My whole point is to make sure that’s not a distraction in anything we want to accomplish,” Bieniemy told reporters ahead of the Wild Card round Thursday.

He said he's staying focused on this season with the Chiefs.

“The only thing that matters is our guys are mentally and physically prepared to go out and play the best that they can play on Sunday,” he said.