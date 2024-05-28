Kansas City Mavericks cruise past Toledo Walleye to advance to 1st ever Kelly Cup Finals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Mavericks cruised past the Toledo Walleye Monday night at Cable Dahmer Arena to advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in team history.

Kansas City's Jeremy McKenna scored the first two goals of the match.

Cole Coskey added a third goal for the Mavericks midway through the second period to give the team a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Mavericks didn't look back en route to a 7-1 victory over the Walleye.

The Mavericks will now host games 1 and 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals beginning Friday, May 31, and on Saturday, June 1.

If necessary, the team would also host games 6 and 7 on Monday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 12. All games start at 7:05 p.m.

The Mavericks will square off against either Adirondack or Florida in the Kelly Cup Finals.

