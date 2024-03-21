KC Mavericks open playoff tickets to fans as team continues historic run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s more than six weeks remaining in the regular season of the ECHL season, but the Kansas City Mavericks have already clinched a postseason berth.

On Thursday, the club announced tickets for the first two home playoff games are now on sale.

The games are set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks are 45-10-4-2 in ECHL play this season. Their 96 points are tops in the entire 28-team league and 10 more than the second place Idaho Steelheads in the Western Conference.

Lower bowl tickets are $25 and can be purchased on the team’s website.

