KC Mavericks start playoff drive Wednesday at home vs Tulsa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Mavericks are the latest professional sports team in Kansas City to give fans a chance to see playoff action.

The team is set to begin its playoff drive on Wednesday, April 17, in the Mountain Division semifinals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Tulsa Oilers.

The two teams will return to the ice on Thursday, April 18, for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series. Both games are at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

A look at the rest of the series:



Game 1: 7:05 p.m., April 17, at Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 2: 7:05 p.m., April 18, at Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 3: 7 p.m., April 19, at Tulsa

Game 4: 7 p.m., April 22, at Tulsa

* Game 5: 7 p.m., April 25, at Tulsa

* Game 6: 7:05 p.m., April 27, at Cable Dahmer Arena

* Game 7: 4:05 p.m., April 28, at Cable Dahmer Arena

The Mavericks just concluded their best regular season in franchise history, earning home-ice advantage for the duration of the playoffs.

Should they advance past Tulsa, they would move to the Mountain Division Finals, with the Western Conference Finals and Kelly Cup finals up next.

Ticket information is available online.

—