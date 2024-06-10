Kansas City Monarchs move 3 games to Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs’ three-game series this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday against the Sioux Falls Canaries will be played at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, the club announced late Sunday night.

The club says the relocation is just for the one series — they plan to return to Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, for all remaining home games in the 2024 season.

The three games this week in Lawrence will be free to attend, though fans with tickets for the games that would have been at legends field can exchange tickets at the Monarchs box office for a future regular season home game of equal or lesser value.

Game times:



Monday, June 10: 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11: 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12: 4 p.m.

The club still plans to host Monarchs’ Kids Camp Day on June 12 at Legends Field.

The club is set to return to Legends Field on Tuesday, June 25, against the Sioux City Explorers.

—