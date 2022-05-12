KC native Joey Wentz makes Major League debut with Tigers

DETROIT — The Oakland Athletics spoiled the debut of Joey Wentz by thumping the floundering Detroit Tigers 9-0.

Wentz, a 2016 Shawnee Mission East graduate, was a first round pick of the Atlanta Braves in the 2016 MLB Draft.

Wentz was traded to Detroit in 2019 and has spent parts of six seasons in the minor leagues.

He gave up six runs in 2.2 innings in his MLB debut, one run in the first inning, two in the second and three in third.

Wentz allowed seven hits, struck out one and walked two.

The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine, scoring two runs or less in each of those defeats.