KC native Joey Wentz makes Major League debut with Tigers

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Joey Wentz throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Athletics Tigers Baseball Joey Wentz
Posted at 10:56 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 23:56:18-04

DETROIT — The Oakland Athletics spoiled the debut of Joey Wentz by thumping the floundering Detroit Tigers 9-0.

Wentz, a 2016 Shawnee Mission East graduate, was a first round pick of the Atlanta Braves in the 2016 MLB Draft.

Wentz was traded to Detroit in 2019 and has spent parts of six seasons in the minor leagues.

He gave up six runs in 2.2 innings in his MLB debut, one run in the first inning, two in the second and three in third.

Wentz allowed seven hits, struck out one and walked two.

The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine, scoring two runs or less in each of those defeats.

