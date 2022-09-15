KC native Tavia Hunt talks family, football, future hopes for Chiefs organization in exclusive interview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tavia Hunt grew up a Kansas City girl, Miss Missouri Teen USA, Miss Kansas USA and University of Missouri-Kansas City Roo.

Now, she’s the wife of Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, mom of three, director of the Chiefs Women’s Organization and so much more.

Tavia sat down with KSHB 41 News Anchor Dia Wall for an exclusive interview to share special moments from nearly 30 years of marriage, to talk about the impact three generations of women within the Chiefs organization have had, what she loves most about Chiefs Kingdom and her hopes for the future of the franchise.

Q&A

Dia

"So excited to sit down and talk with you. Another season is upon us. How did you become involved with the Chiefs organization to begin with?”

Tavia

“In 1991, I was a college intern in the PR department, and after the first kickoff luncheon at the end of the summer, we came back to kick off the season. At the end of that event, this nice guy came up named Clark and started talking to me, and we had a great conversation and had so much in common, we learned.

"He asked me if I’d like to have dinner sometime, and the rest is history.”

Dia

“Did you really have no idea who Clark was?”

Tavia

“No idea.”

Dia

“So you say the rest is history. I always like to ask, how fast did you know?”

Tavia

“Well, six weeks after we started dating, he gave me a postcard that his grandmother had given him. He said he’d had it for years and it meant a lot to him and that he hoped that he’d found his partner to drive with him down the road of life.

"It had a 1940s convertible on the front of it and a sweet sentiment. I still have it. It’s framed in my bathroom. So we knew right away.”

Dia

“Aww that’s beautiful. You’ve been married almost 30 years. We often see you with your kids and with Mr. Hunt on the sidelines. What do faith, family and football mean to you? I’ve noticed you always talk about them in that order.”

Tavia

“I would say that’s really the cornerstone for our family. Faith, family and football. But we say football is family because for us we really believe that we were made for relationships.”

Dia

“A lot of people may not know you’re from the metro — you’re a UMKC Roo. What does Kansas City as a community mean to you?”

Tavia

“My whole family is here in Kansas City. I’m born and raised in Kansas City, and Kansas City is home to me. I was Miss Missouri Teen USA and toured the entire state of Missouri. Then, I was Miss Kansas USA and visited, I think, every small town in Kansas during the course of that year.

"And so I feel I have a special bond to Chiefs Kingdom. Kansas City is such a special city, and it truly has my heart.”

Dia

“Your husband, Clark Hunt, you mentioned a lot of ways he’s like his father. He tailgates before the games, very well known for that, but a couple of years ago had his first opportunity to not only hoist the Lamar Hunt trophy but the Lombardi Trophy. What was it like for you to get to see your husband experience that?”

Tavia

“I mean, there really almost aren’t words to describe that. Everyone in the NFL is working incredibly hard, and to be successful in this league, it takes so much hard work, determination, the right personnel, a little bit of luck. And so to be in a place now where we compete on an annual basis for four straight years, have competed for the Lamar Hunt trophy, it’s really just surreal.

"It’s incredible and it’s a very special environment and thing to be a part of. Watching Clark hold up that trophy that bears his father’s name, the first time after so many years, I think we just all had tears streaming down our faces and really felt like Lamar was looking down on it and knew — just radiating what a special day it was for Chiefs Kingdom and for our family.

"I was really proud of him and happy to see that come to fruition.”

Dia

“What makes you most proud about Chiefs Kingdom?”

Tavia

“We undoubtedly have the best fan base in the NFL. They show up whether it’s 100 degrees or negative 10, or whatever it is. They show up.”

Dia

“You have a mother-in-law who is the literal First Lady of professional football. What was it like meeting Norma Hunt for the first time?”

Tavia

“So Norma Hunt has been part of my life since I was 19 years old. She is like a second mother to me, and she’s just one of my greatest role models. I look up to her and love her with all my heart.

"She’s treated me like a daughter from day one. She’s had so much impact in this organization, this city and, really, around the league. She and Lamar were the perfect match because they were beloved and just precious and treated people better than they wanted to be treated."

Dia

“That’s one of the things that stands out about the Chiefs organization in particular. You have Norma Hunt, you have played an active role in a few different aspects of the NFL and also with the Chiefs. Now your daughter is also taking up that mantle.

"We’ll get to do the style lounge again this year. What does it mean to you to have women at such prominent placement in the organization and also impacting the league?”

Tavia

“I think it’s incredible to see how far women have come … not just in the league or the NFL but in society. I’ve been raised by strong women, and I want to raise strong women. So to take from Norma’s example and all that she’s contributed and then try to make my own mark on things while raising up the next generation …

"I don’t think there’s any greater reward for a parent than to see their child lean into the community, want to make a difference and really when they can love and serve in a way that gives them more pleasure than they're giving to the people they’re serving. I think that’s really special, and that’s one of our greatest joys.”

Dia

“You’re always fabulous, always perfectly styled. I need the secrets, okay!”

Tavia

“The season is long. I mean, it starts in the heat of the summer and it goes to the freezing cold of winter. So there’s a lot of opportunity over those months to showcase all different styles. My go-to is always my uniform, I would say: black jeans, a soft Chiefs tee and some kind of fantastic style jacket.

"We just try to mix it up. Keep it classy with some on-trend items thrown in to keep it fresh.”

Dia

“What is the thread that ties Norma, Tavia and your two daughters all together?”

Tavia

“Ohh that’s a really good question. I would say we are very, very close, and I mean we talk every day if we don’t see each other every single day. I just think our faith, our values and our deep love for each other.”

Dia

“You are right in the middle of so much Kansas City Chiefs history and women have played a prominent role all along the way. What are your hopes for not only this season but the future of the organization?”

Tavia

“I think they’re exactly the same as they have been all the way through, which is the Chiefs' motto which I love … to honor history, to inspire our fans, to unite our community and to win with character.

"We always come back to those core values that this organization holds. Then, at the end of the day, we want to be back in Arizona in February competing for the Lombardi, but we want to do things the right way along the way.

"I just love our mission statement, and I think it’s really telling about who we are as an organization.”

