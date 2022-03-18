KC Outlaws becomes Kansas City’s newest professional team in PBR Team Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City welcomed the newest professional team Friday with the arrival of The Kansas City Outlaws.

The KC Outlaws is one of eight bull riding teams across the United States playing in PBR’s new Team Series league.

The KC Outlaws will host competitions at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Team and league officials were on hand Friday morning during an event at the arena to announce the team.

Former PBR rider J.W. Hart will serve as the team’s coach.

Other teams in the new league include the Missouri Thunder (in Ridgedale, Missouri), Oklahoma Freedom, Austin Gamblers, Texas Rattlers, Arizona Ridge Riders, Nashville Stampede and the Carolina Cowboys.

More information about the league is available on the PBR website .

—