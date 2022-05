KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been placed on the team's injured list , according to a social media post from the team.

The post says his left thumb is sprained, so he'll be on the 10-day injured list.

That means he'll be out for the game Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, as well as the team's next match ups against the Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks.

It is unclear how the sprain occurred or exactly how long the team expects him to be out.