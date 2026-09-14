Kansas City Royals select builders for new downtown stadium, baseball district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have selected the companies charged with building their new stadium.

On Monday the team announced partnerships with Mortenson and McCownGordon along with JE Dunn.

Together Mortenson and McCownGordon will serve as Construction Manager at Risk for the 1.25-million-square-foot open-air stadium with approximately that's expected to seat 34,000 people.

Mortenson has vast experience building sports and entertainment facilities, including the T-Mobile Center, right here in Kansas City.

They're also credited with constructing the Chase Center (Golden State Warriors), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders), U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings), Continental Coliseum (Oklahoma City Thunder), and the ballpark currently being built for the recently renamed Las Vegas Athletics (currently Oakland).

JE Dunn, who is said to be KC's largest builder, will be tasked with helping to shape area surrounding the ballpark which aims to be its own 85-acre downtown known as Baseball District at Crown Center.

“We’re proud to bring these outstanding construction companies together to build a world class ballpark that will be seamlessly integrated with a best-in-class mixed-use development," said Brooks Sherman, Royals President of Real Estate and Development. "We have always said this is about more than a ballpark, and this combination of national pedigree with incomparable local expertise will produce the best possible entertainment destination for our hometown.”

The Royals believe the project could be Kansas City's largest economic development in history.

A majority of the project is being privately funded.

Hallmark is working with the club in making their vision a reality.